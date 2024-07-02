Star OSU Running Back Ollie Gordon II arrested on suspicion of DUI

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — All-American Oklahoma State Running Back Ollie Gordon II was arrested Sunday night in Cleveland County on suspicion of DUI, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said Gordon was pulled over on I-35 after he failed to maintain a single lane of traffic and swerved into adjacent lanes twice while speeding.

OHP said the trooper who pulled Gordon over spotted a half-full bottle of vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila, according to the affidavit.

Gordon was arrested and taken to the Cleveland County jail.

