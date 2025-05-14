Spring Remembrance Day held for families who lost loved ones to violent crime

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is extending its sympathy to families who may be going through tough times through its annual Spring Day of Remembrance.

The ceremony gives families and friends an opportunity to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crime.

Stayce Williams is one of those family members.

She said while healing from a death is hard, Tulsa’s Day of Remembrance always helps.

“Today was pretty tough, but I just appreciate coming so that I can hear other stories," she said. "It helps me not to feel alone.”

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he wants to provide families with a symbolic way to move not past grief but through it.

Families are gifted with flowers they can plant in honor of their loved ones who have passed on.

“If I could solve any problem, it'd be nice to not have any new members of this club," he said. "But the reality is, we have people that are going to lose a loved one, and so these family members come back and they recognize the importance of moving forward for the future.”

WATCH: Spring Remembrance Day

Stayce Williams said her best advice for those moving on from a tragic loss involves a lot of patience.

“Take your time," she said. "If you have to stay in bed, stay in bed. And you know, just patience. It took a lot of patience and a lot of self care.”

