Spring clutter turned into cash

TULSA, Okla. — One local event turns that clutter into cash while helping the wallets of parents around Tulsa.

Kids' toys, beds, and bikes filled the exchange center for the Just Between Friends used items event.

A sales event that offers lightly used youth items up to 75% off. Deja Garner, a mother of five, said this event is crucial for her family.

"Being able to find things cheaper and still at good quality makes a huge difference," said Garner.

What was the find best for Garner?

"Come in and find our dream car seat for less than half the price I mean it's $549 online and in here we were able to find it for a cost that was good for our family".

There were also dolls, roaring toy dinosaurs, and even used sports equipment all for sale on deep discounts.

Just Between Friends isn't a traditional store. Organizers set up sales all around Tulsa at different times of the year.

Garner said she couldn't be happier.

"Overjoyed especially for a pregnant lady you're just wobbling around you just never know what you're going to find" said Garner.

2 News met Kristi foster a grandmother of five. She said it's about more than just the savings.

"Everything in once place we don't have toy stores around here anymore" Foster said.

It didn’t just stop at kids toys and cribs they have plenty of kids clothing of all ages.

Angie crone, the director of operations for the event said the goal isn't just to buy.

The event gives families the opportunity to sell their items, too. Eliminating clutter and putting money back in parent's wallets at a time when things are more expensive than ever.

"It's very rewarding this is a very rewarding job it's a great opportunity to sit here and be a support to our community" said Crone.

The Just Between Friends event also offered family health information and giveaways.

Just between friends will be available until Sunday, and everything will be marked half off on the final day.

