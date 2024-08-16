Spreading Hope provides free school supplies through Back 2 School Bash

TULSA, Okla. — Students with unique needs and their families have an opportunity to get all the supplies they need for free to begin the school year.

The annual Spreading Hope Back 2 School Bash is Saturday.

Jeremiah Watts, the Community Development Director for Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease said it's his wife who saw the need.

Spreading Hope was born 15 years ago under her vision, focusing on children with special needs and all children.

“We are trying to give away over 1,000 backpacks this year,” Watts said. “We partnered with the food bank, so we are giving away free food. We have entertainment. It's just a big day of fun and enjoyment."

More than 55 community agencies will be on hand, providing a one-stop shop for all things back-to-school.

Immunizations and classes to learn more about disabilities will also be available.

The organization benefits special needs like sickle cell disease. Over the years organizers said they've helped over 20,000 people.

The free event is on Saturday at BS Roberts Park and Langston University at 914 N. Greenwood Ave.

It is from 10 am to 2 pm.

