Seven arrested in Coweta sex trafficking sting at town’s only hotel

COWETA, Okla. — The Coweta Police Department and the District 27 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force arrested seven people in a sex trafficking sting.

The Best Western Plus is the only hotel in Coweta, making what police say could be a spot for sex trafficking.

But that is not the case. Instead, Coweta police say this was the location for their sting operation.

Reena Patel has lived in the town for years and wanted to make a change in the town by adding something they didn't have.

"And then my target was to build the hotel, because there's none, and all business was going out of Coweta. So we wanted to grow in Coweta,” Patel said.

Patel opened the only hotel in the small town.

"So when I took a plan of hotel to the city of Coweta, they didn't know anything about hotel attacks, and they were surprised, and they supported me, and we went from there,” Patel said.

But one thing she never planned on being asked by the District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force was to play a part in a sex trafficking sting.

"So, they wanted to do it at my place. And I agree. I said, yes, that's a very good idea,” Patel said.

She agreed to let the task force and other agencies use a few rooms in her hotel as staging areas for the sting on May 29, 2025.

Coweta police say seven people were arrested during the operation, and two potential sex trafficking victims were turned over to rescue services.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell is especially grateful for the offer.

"The fact that she helped us out, she got some women off the streets and behind protection now and got some men behind bars, that's where they deserve to be,” Chief Bell said.

Even though Chief Bell said Patel's actions are close to heroic, Patel believes she's just doing what she can to help the community she loves.

"I give credit to the police department, they did an awesome job. They used my facility, and I have this facility, and I am proud about that. Thank God I built a hotel here, that one day it would be helpful,” Patel said.

The District 27 DA, Jack Thorp tells 2 News they have not filed any official charges.

