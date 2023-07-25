Splash pads, pool open after water shortage in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Splash pads and a pool are officially open in Bartlesville after a month's long drought forced all facilities to be closed, and people had to conserve water.

Kids almost forgot what it was like to play in the splash pad during summer break. For soon-to-be three-year-old Parker Sletton, chasing dad through the maze of water spouts is a good day. It's her third time there since the splash pads opened last week.

"We used to come about once or twice a week last summer, and now we can start going again," her father Garrett Sletton said.

Bartlesville's water reserves were at their lowest levels in three decades earlier this summer, forcing all splash pads and pools to be closed. Thanks to recent rain, water restrictions are now lifted.

Frontier Pool reopened Monday and by Tuesday it was packed.

"A lot of people have been going up to Independence (KS). Up there, they have a little water park. It's been nothing in Bartlesville until now, though, so we're pretty excited," Sletton said.

City staff say the Bartlesville City Council rescinded higher emergency water rates and reestablished the Bartlesville Water Resources Committee. The council appointed 17 members to study and provide recommendations for the city's current drought plan and supplemental water sources.

"I hope it works out the way they have planned," Sletton said. "Hopefully, it will be beneficial for everyone. We'll find out when that time comes."

The city's water situation currently sits at Stage 1, meaning the water supply sits around 70 to 80 percent.

Even though the city is in Stage 1 of the water shortage ordinance, they still encourage residents to conserve water.

