Bartlesville nearing critical water levels

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The majority of the state is covered in much-needed rain but our northern counties haven’t been as lucky. The City of Bartlesville has been low on water for months, and is now taking action to make sure the city’s water supply doesn’t run out.

Right now, the City of Bartlesville is sitting around 62 percent in water levels. But if the rain continues to skip over town, that number could drop to critical levels.

“We’re just kind of living on the edge. We’ve got along pretty good but it’s coming to the point that we’ve gotta have a big rain,” said a Bartlesville rancher.

Bartlesville averages about four million tons of water per day. And while that number seems like a lot, it’s nothing for the farmers and ranchers that make up Washington County.

“We do have some nice big ponds, but hauling water is not practical. We’ve got a lot of cattle that take a lot of water, you’d never catch up if you tried to haul it. So, we’ve got to move the cattle where we do have water and eventually we’ll have to cut back on how many cattle we can run,” said one rancher.

According to city officials, Bartlesville has been in Phase 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan which was created back in 2001 after a severe drought. And now the city is getting dangerously close to Phase 3. Phase 3 happens when water levels drop to 60 percent. If the city enters Phase 3, restrictions will be implemented like higher water rates, restricted outdoor watering and the closure of city owned pools and splash pads. Washington County residents tell 2 News they’re doing all they can to make it to the next big rain.

Everyone in Bartlesville is praying for rain but if it doesn’t come, there’s a plan in place. City Council plans to meet next month to consider changes to the Water Shortage Ordinance to solidify a plan by summer.

