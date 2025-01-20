'Spirit of equality warms us up': Tulsans brave cold to celebrate MLK Jr. Day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa held its 46th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, celebrating Dr. King's push for equality.

The event started at the corner of MLK and John Hope Franklin Blvd and ended at Archer and Elgin. Tulsans like Crystal Doby and Dheidra Shell said they couldn't miss the parade despite the below-freezing temperatures.

Music, dance performances, and plenty of floats strolled through downtown for Tulsa's Martian Luther King Day parade on Jan 20.

"My hands are ice cold, but you know what, just celebrating MLK Day, I just got warm all of a sudden; I didn't even worry about the cold anymore," said Doby.

Shell said she agreed that the cold didn't stop her from attending.

"I just think it's exciting everybody is out here supporting and freezing too, but I think it's going to be fun," said Shell.

The parade strolled through places like Greenwood and featured motorcycles, plenty of candy, first responders, a float from the Bank of Oklahoma, and around 100 other entries.

"We're in the spirit; we're out here saying happy MLK Day because it is his day, so we're going to celebrate his day," said Doby.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols lead the event for the first time since being elected.

"I think about my role as mayor now only possible because of the sacrifices of folks like Dr. King, so it makes it very personable, very emotional for me," said Nichols.

2 News asked Mayor Monroe Nichols about the importance of celebrating MLK Jr. Day.

"If you think about the legacy of Dr. King, there's a lot to be said about his legacy, the racial history of this community when these things collide, and how we honor not just a man but a movement," he said.

Jerome Steel also attended the parade and fought through the cold.

"The spirit of equality warms us up and makes us come, so I'm happy to be here," said Steel.

