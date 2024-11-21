Spending $7M: Tulsa leaders need volunteers to give input

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders are looking for volunteers to give input on how to spend $7 million from Congress.

The money could go to nonprofits, public services, or adorable housing. Volunteer applications are due by the end of this week.

Katie Parker is a community member and a Physical Education teacher at Street School. Parker said investing in the youth is essential.

“To me, it could change the entire trajectory of their future if they know how to be active, and we’re really going to have to help people figure out how to be outside and off their phones," said Parker.

Congress's money consists of four grants: the Community Development Block Grant, the Home Investment Partnership Program, the Emergency Solution Grant, and Housing Opportunities for people with HIV and Aids.

Parker said she wants the money to brighten the future of the youth.

“I think if the city could invest in some recreation center that kids could access, it could be staffed, have security," said Parker.

2 News took Parker's idea of a new community center to the City grants manager, Rhys Williams.

“The only funding that could fund something like that would be CDBG, the community development block grant. But can go towards public facilities and infostructure improvements," said Williams.

Parker said an investment like a community center could impact kids for generations.

“Anything we can do to continue to get young people to be active, I think, is going to be a lasting legacy that the city should really invest time and money in," said Parker.

If you want to sign up to be a volunteer, reach out to the city through this email grantsadmin@cityoftulsa.org.

