Special Olympics to host first state tennis qualifier

TULSA, Okla. — Special Olympics Oklahoma will hold the first state qualifying tennis event on Feb. 10.

Athletes who compete in the event will secure their place in the upcoming Summer Games in May.

This will be the first time tennis is a featured sport at the games.

"We are excited to host our first-ever state qualifying competition," said John Seals, VP of Sports and Training at Special Olympics Oklahoma. "With esteemed Tennis Hall of Famer David Minihan serving as our volunteer director, we are grateful for his dedication in providing coaching training for our Special Olympics coaches statewide and securing essential equipment through grants. This event signifies a historic moment for Special Olympics in Oklahoma, offering our athletes a new opportunity to showcase their skills."

The competition will be at the Micheal D. Case Tennis Center at the University of Tulsa.

Over 80 athletes are signed up for the day of competition.

Special Olympics Oklahoma said athletes have been diligently preparing for this event, "embodying the organization's values of determination, inclusion, and courage."

“We are pleased to launch our first Special Olympics state qualifying event in Oklahoma. With over 80 competitors, we anticipate a successful tournament and look forward to hosting more events in the future,” said David Minihan.

