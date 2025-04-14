SPECIAL INVESTIGATOR: Gov. Stitt takes closer look at Department of Mental Health

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt is ordering an independent review of the Department of Mental Health.

The move comes after confusion over contracts ending and communication between the state and non-profits that work in mental health across the state.

In a release on April 14th, Stitt said he is appointing a special investigator to look into the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

I’ve had frustrations with the mental health department for years and now that we have Commissioner Allie Friesen putting a fresh set of eyes on the department, it’s clear there are problems that need special attention. What we need is an independent third party who can focus all their energy on shining light on this agency and rooting out bad actors.

The investigation will look into every aspect of the department, from finances to employment records. Commissioner Friesen is working with the governor's office on this investigation.

My top priority is the well-being of the Oklahomans in our care, and I want to get everything out in the open so we can focus back in on our core mission. The department welcomes this investigation and will fully cooperate.

