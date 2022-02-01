SpaceX rocket spotted in Tulsa metro night sky

TULSA, Okla. — Did you think you saw a UFO in the sky Monday night? Well, so did a lot of people across Green Country.

A spiral appeared to be traveling across the night sky around 6:45 p.m. and many questioned what it could be.

The mystery has been solved - and it's not aliens.

According to a Tweet posted recently, SpaceX deployed its Falcon 9 rocket into space before it touched back down at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

2 News' Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier says the spiral is due to the rocket's second-stage fuel release in the skies.

This marks SpaceX's fifth attempt to launch Falcon 9 after several weather delays and a scrub due to a wayward cruise ship.

