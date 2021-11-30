South Peoria closed at 32nd St. for road construction until summer 2022

TULSA, Okla. — South Peoria Avenue at 32nd St closed today while construction crews rebuild the Crow Creek bridge.

While businesses are concerned about losing customers during the road closure, homeowners are dealing with an increase in traffic through their neighborhoods.

Although there are detour signs at 31st and 41st, traffic has continued to drive up to the barricades and then through neighborhoods.

“I counted 176 cars in 45 minutes, ” Joe Harris a resident dealing with the detoured traffic said.

Harris says on a normal day they get about 20 cars a day.

His biggest concern is safety considering there are no sidewalks.

“These cars come through are not familiar with this residential area. We are all dog walkers. We’re all children walkers. We’re grandparents. The safety of everyone involved including the driver [concerns me].”

On the other hand businesses are just as concerned. They fear losing customers over the aggravation.

“I'm worried this will make it a bit little more difficult and people might think we are closed. We’ve had a couple of calls already asking us if we were open,” Kirby Taylor, manager of Ida Red, said.

Beyond that she fears they might not get new customers.

“It may make it difficult for new people to find us.”

Harris hopes the city will consider moving the closure barricades up so cars don’t drive through the residential areas.

“I think it’s a simple fix. I just hope the traffic department in Tulsa recognizes this issue and does it quickly before somebody gets hurt,” Harris said.

Again the road is closed at 32nd St. on Peoria Ave. The city encourages you to use Lewis and Riverside instead.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --