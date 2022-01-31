Watch
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube coming to Tulsa's BOK Center

Associated Press
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jan 31, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Hip hop legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are coming to Tulsa.

The duo is scheduled to perform downtown on March 24 at the BOK Center.

Presale begins Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. CST.

Snoop Dogg is scheduled to be a part of the star-studded group of performers at this year's Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13.

