Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube coming to Tulsa's BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Hip hop legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are coming to Tulsa.
The duo is scheduled to perform downtown on March 24 at the BOK Center.
Presale begins Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. CST.
Snoop Dogg is scheduled to be a part of the star-studded group of performers at this year's Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13.
