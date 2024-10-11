SNEAK PEEK: Scheels set to open in Tulsa Oct. 19

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has a new sporting goods store — Scheels.

Scheels started in 1902 as an outdoor brand but blossomed into giant stores filled with sporting goods, athletic apparel, dress clothes, attractions, and more in the mid-90s.

The store has more than 300,000 square feet of shopping space. Officials told 2 News the average shopper spends about three hours browsing.

Some of the attractions inside include an indoor Ferris wheel, miniature bowling, a batting cage, and a golf simulator. It also features a candy store, bakery, deli, and aquarium.

With the opening of Scheels comes dozens of jobs for Tulsa. Store leader Peter Phillipi said each employee has an ownership stake in the store.

2 News asked Phillipi how shoppers should prepare to visit the store.

"The best thing that people can do is bring [their] friends," Phillipi said, "Bring your family, and just come and take it in."

He advises budgeting a good chunk of time.

"Spend the day, spend a half a day, and really just try to browse around," Phillipi said, "Try to do all the attractions, experience stuff and just enjoy all the different product categories."

The store's grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 19, starting at 7 a.m.

