SNEAK PEEK: 2 News gets an inside look into Rudisill Library before official opening

NORTH TULSA, Okla — After a long wait, the new Rudisill Regional Library is officially opening October 3 in north Tulsa.

Residents are excited for the new addition, especially since it's much closer than other Tulsa County Library locations.

“Oklahoma is kind of like lacking on their schools," said north Tulsa resident Jerald Powell. "We don't have a lot of that in this area.”

Powell said after living in north Tulsa for about three decades, he is very excited to have the new library a walking distance away.

He and his pup Bruno both enjoy the walk.

“I just came from there," he said. "There's a park over there too, so I always walk over there and just kind of look in.”

Alex Dittmer lives just across the street from the new location.

He said he and his family is very excited to take advantage of all the new resources the library hopes to provide, including geneology help, access to archives, and the maker space that allows for things like 3D printing and design.

“We have an 11-year-old, and so we're excited for the opportunities that's going to bring.”

The library also encourages community connection, by providing several group study areas and meeting spaces.

He said he’s also grateful to the city for helping to improve accessibility.

“For us, it's being able to walk there," he said. "It's right on the track, and so now that's going to open it up for a lot of the neighborhoods around here just to be able to walk to the library.”

Rudisill Library's official ribbon-cutting will take place October 3 at 11:30am.