'Smooth sailing': Jenks Elm St. widening project aims to ease traffic issues

JENKS, Okla. — A project to widen the road between 111th and 131st Street and Elm in Jenks kicked off.

It's a project years in the making but limited movement caused concern for people in Jenks who noticed an increase in traffic on the two-lane road.

In late December 2 News saw Facebook posts about a large increase in traffic in Jenks. This traffic comes primarily in the evening as work and school get off.

After seeing those posts 2 News wanted to see if there were any projects in the works. After doing some searching we uncovered an estimated $16 million approved bond project to widen Elm.

"So yeah. It’s going to be smooth. Like I think smooth sailing is going to be amazing having it there," said Jessica Plisinski.

She works at a dry cleaner just off 121st and Elm, right where the main traffic issues sit. 2 News talked with her during the initial story on increased traffic in the area.

When the expansion start was announced, we spoke with her again.

"I’m glad though. It really needs to be done. I think everybody in Jenks is going to appreciate it in the long run," Plisinski said.

Elm Street is being widened to five lanes with additional infrastructure, including sidewalks and a stormwater collection system.

"We’re very excited to see this expansion. It’s probably a little overdue, but we’re just happy to see that it’s happening," said Ashley Fernandez.

She commented on 2 News' Facebook post about the traffic issues.

"One of the draws of being in Jenks is having that small-town feel. And it’s truly become an inconvenience to navigate around town. Anywhere that is north of 111th," Fernandez said.

The two-phase project is estimated to take 18 months. The city asks for patience.

Fernandez said she's waited for the expansion and will happily wait as they work on the road.

"You know they can’t make a road expand overnight. So, hang in there. Get through it, and then our small-town Jenks will feel smaller by expanding. As silly as that sounds the ease of navigation will bring a lot of value back to the community," said Fernandez.

2 News reached out to the city. It said that as the project progresses, it plans to host a town hall where people can ask questions and raise concerns. We’ll keep you updated when the date is posted.

