Small plane catches fire after landing at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — A small plane caught fire at Sparks Aviation Center just after landing at Tulsa International Airport on Aug. 8th.

An airport spokesperson said the plane landed around 1 p.m. and taxied to Sparks when someone noticed smoke coming from the engine.

Employees grabbed a fire extinguisher and knocked it down until the airport fire department arrived and extinguished it with water.

The plane was flying in from Tulsa Riverside Airport and was heading to Sparks for maintenance.

No one was injured, and there were no disruptions to airport operations.

