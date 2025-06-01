'Means a lot to us': BWS Legacy Festival commemorates Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla — Black Wall Street’s Legacy Festival was in full-force in Tulsa’s Greenwood District to commemorate 104 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre.

To honor Greenwood’s past, Black Wall Street called for people, like D’andrea Love, to come together to reflect on the massacre.

“When we were in school, we never learned about it," she said. "To be able to come support, just be in the same space where all of this happened, it really means a lot to us.”

D’andrea Love came along with her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters all the way from Oklahoma City to attend the festival.

She said it was important to her and her friends to honor the past.

“We want to let everybody know to come out and support, come out and be a part of history, and come out and enjoy us being together, our community," she said. “That we're thriving, that we're not going to quit, we're not going to give up, we're always going to do what's best.”

The festival also gave local Black and African American vendors the opportunity to show off their talents and skills.

Cordero Thompson is an artist that specializes in spray painting.

“It feels good to be out here for sure," he said. "A lot of beautiful people out here."

He thinks the most important part of the festival is spreading unity.

“What happened in 1920 was a tragedy," said Cordero. "It was an absolute tragedy.”

While the reason for the festival may not be the most positive, Cordero said he's grateful it gives him and his peers the chance to sell their art and make connections within the community.

