"Small businesses help the Tulsa economy": Mayfest contributing to local economic ecosystem

TULSA, Okla — Mayfest is celebrating its 52nd year in Tulsa.

It’s given guests a one-stop shop for enjoying food, music, and handcrafted items.

Zina Rentfrow is a Tulsa resident and said her favorite part of the festival is getting a peek at all of the art while being able to support small businesses.

“Just keeping it local, small businesses help the Tulsa economy," she said. “I have a lot of artist friends, so going by and saying hello to them and just seeing Tulsa enjoy art.”

Tulsa artist Sarah Rucker said this is her fifth year selling her items at Mayfest.

She said the festival provides a great way to pour back into small businesses while boosting the local economy.

“I love Mayfest every year because it gets all the local people out," she said. "They get to see all our fabulous work that we’ve been working on all year, really gets everyone to know all the cool local art that’s going around.”

She also said this year, she’s actually had more customers come by her booth.

“It’s been great, this year, I feel like so much more foot traffic than last year," said Rucker. "Also great weather. No rain, 70s, it’s perfect.”

Rucker also said Mayfest helps small business owners become a bigger part of the ecosystem to help Tulsa's economy thrive.

“This helps me grow my business because sometimes, local store owners come by and they wanna actually have my work in their locally-owned shops which is great," she said.

