Skiatook road partially washed away due to flooding

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Many areas across Green Country saw flash floods on Thursday after storms and heavy rainfall traveled across the area. Due to the flooding, roads have been impacted, including a stretch of road in Skiatook.

It was reported around 9:30 Thursday night that the road between 52nd West from 133rd Street North to the Hominy Creek bridge partially gave away due to major flooding from Thursday's storms.

Steve Talbert at the County Commissioner's office says that stretch of road has been giving away for years, despite the numerous repairs being made to improve conditions. Talbert says after all the rain Green Country has faced this week, it became too much and part of the asphalt fell into the creek.

Emergency crews went out and secured the area until approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning. They went out later to re-secure the area at 6:30 a.m.

Engineers from Kellog Engineering and ODOT are expected to visit the area.

At this time, the road is closed and traffic is being diverted away from the area. Talbert states that crews are figuring out the best plan of action, but the road won't reopen anytime soon.

