Simone Biles, all-star female gymnasts bring Gold Over America Tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Simone Biles, along with an all-star team featuring several Olympians, are headlining the Gold Over America Tour stop at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City later this fall.

Biles, as well as four other elite gymnasts, competed in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. They brought a team silver medal home. Biles is being joined by her fellow Olympian teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Grace McCallum.

Other famous gymnasts joining include:



Mykayla Skinner

Laurie Hernandez

Katelyn Ohashi

Morgan Herd

and so many more!

“I love the sport of gymnastics and wanted to help create a show that celebrates the pure joy of performing,” said Simone Biles. “I believe there is GOLD inside of us all and it’s time to let that GOLD shine.”

The team of all-star gymnasts will make their stop in Oklahoma City on Oct. 5. Tickets are now on sale and you can find them here.

The Gold Over America Tour kicks off its first stop on Sept. 21 in Tucson.

