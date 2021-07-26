Silver Alert issued for missing woman

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who went missing from a local hospital
MNLPD says 69-year-old Rhonda Armstrong went missing around 4:45 p.m. Sunday from Cherokee Nation W. W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, Okla.
She is currently wearing a maroon shirt, black capri pants with black sandals. It's believed she is traveling in a 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata with an Oklahoma license plate H1I97.
If you see Armstrong, please contact Lighthorse police or your local police station.
