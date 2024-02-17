Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Perkins man

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Ralph Sheats, who was last seen on Feb. 16 at around 2:00 p.m.

Sheats was last seen near Brush Creek Rd and 92nd St. in Perkins, wearing a blue hat, black puffy coat, dark shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

He is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Sheats was walking north with a small brown dog and is believed to suffer from dementia.

If you have any information please call 9-1-1.

