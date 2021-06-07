Heavy rains flood parking lot at Sapulpa apartment complex

SAPULPA, Okla. — Monday morning’s heavy rains flooded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Sapulpa around 5 a.m. Monday.

Several cars flooded as water rose quickly in this area. Pinehurst apartments told 2 News that construction going on near the front parking lot may have clogged the storm drains with dirt and sand.

Some residents living on the ground level of the complex even moved some of their belongings up to the second floor in case it flooded. So far, no signs of damage inside any of the apartments. The water receded and now the cleanup begins in the parking lot where dirt and mud remain.

Steven Ware, a resident at the apartment, said two of his cars were completely flooded.

“I get dressed and I come out and I look on the balcony and my little white Honda is completely underwater, my little red truck is completely underwater. That just took me for a loop,” Ware said.

To his surprise, both of his cars started up after the floodwaters receded but there is still a lot of residue left on the inside of his car. Similar to the parking lot, there’s still debris and mud left in the parking lot.

