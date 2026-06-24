SHUTDOWN: OBN, Osage County deputies bust illegal marijuana operation in Barnsdall

BARNSDALL, Okla. — One person has been arrested, and five others have been taken into ICE custody after an illegal marijuana operation was busted in Barnsdall.

Deputies with the Osage County Sheriff's Office worked with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics to serve a search warrant at a facility near Highway 11 in Barnsdall on June 24.

During the search, agents and deputies found nearly 13,000 marijuana plants and 840 pounds of processed marijuana.

"Illegal marijuana grows operating outside Oklahoma's regulatory system have no place in Osage County," said Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier. "This investigation is an example of what can be accomplished when local, state, and federal agencies work together toward a common goal. We will continue to aggressively pursue criminal organizations that exploit our communities and operate outside the law."

More arrests are expected.

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