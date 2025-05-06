SHORT STAFFED: Closures, reduced service at Oklahoma recreation areas

TULSA, Okla. — Some of your favorite recreation areas in Oklahoma and Kansas might be closed or have reduced service this summer.

The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced on May 6 that it's having to temporarily reduce service or close certain recreation areas as the USACE doesn't have enough staffing to maintain all sites at normal levels of service.

"While the impacts of temporarily closing these facilities will be felt by the public, our goal is to provide safe and sustainable recreation experiences," USACE said in a press release.

USACE said cancellations will occur in 14-day increments with the next cycle occurring June 4-17.

It hopes to reopen parks at the earliest opportunity while minimizing impacts to the public.

“We understand these temporary closures will disrupt plans and we sincerely appreciate the public’s flexibility,” said Jamie Hyslop, chief of the Natural Resources and Recreation Branch. “We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the season and concentrate our resources so we can better maintain high quality service at priority locations.”

Additional closures may be required in the future, contingent upon staff availability, workload, and visitation levels.

Reservations for the places below will be cancelled and refunded starting May 15 - June 3:

1. Council Grove Lake, KS



Canning Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed).

Santa Fe Trail - temporary closure (only boat ramp opened).

Outlet East - temporary closure (all park – closed).

Kanza View - temporary closure (camping – closed, day-use open).

Richey Cove - temporary closure (all park – closed)

The following parks at Council Grove were scheduled to open May 1, but will remain closed.

Neosho Park - temporary closure (only boat ramp opened).

Kit Carson Cove - temporary closure (all park – closed).

North Richey Cove - temporary closure (only boat ramp opened).

2. Birch Lake, OK

Twin Coves - temporary camping loop closure, Sites 3-12

3. Canton Lake, OK

Sandy Cove Day Use - swim beach temporary closure

Fairview Group Camp - temporary closure (all park – closed)

4. Copan Lake, OK

Copan Point Day Use - swim beach & boat ramp temporary closure

Osage Plains - temporary closure (all park – closed)

5. Eufaula Lake, OK

Gaines Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

6. Ft. Supply Lake, OK

Wolf Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Beaver Point - temporary closure of day use, camping remains open

7. Kaw Lake, OK

McFadden Cove - temporary closure camping loop & boat ramp

Sandy Beach - temporary closure of beach

8. Keystone Lake, OK

Appalachia Bay - ORV closed, camping & day use remain open

9. Pine Creek Lake, OK

Turkey Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

10. Oologah Lake, OK

Spencer Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

11. Sardis Lake, OK

Sardis Cove - temporary closure camping (only boat ramp open)

12. Skiatook Lake, OK

Bull Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Osage Park - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Tall Chief Cove - temporary closure of beach, camping & boat ramp remain open

13. Tenkiller Lake, OK

Horseshoe Bend - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Standing Rock - temporary closure (all park – closed)

14. Webbers Falls, OK

Hopewell Park - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Bluff View - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Brewers Bend - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Overlook - temporary closure (all park – closed)

15. Robert S. Kerr, OK

Little San Bois Creek - temporary closure (all park – closed)

Cowlington Point - temporary closure (Winter loop – closed)

If you have made reservations for camping at any of the closed parks you will automatically be issued a full refund in 4-6 weeks. If you would like to check on the status, you can call Recreation.gov at 877-444-6777.

To keep track of closures, click here.

