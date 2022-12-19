Shoppers finish last-minute holiday shopping

TULSA, Okla. — The countdown to Christmas is in the single digits, and many are still checking off that gift list.

Some shoppers say they are last-minute shopping to feel the hustle and bustle of the holiday spirit. Others say they are benefiting from the deals, and then there’s the Glenns.

“We typically shop on Black Friday, but due to football being on Black Friday this year, we didn’t get to do it, so now we are doing it last minute,” said Samantha Glenn.

At Woodland Hills Mall, most shoppers we spoke to say they’ve been finding good deals like 50% off or buy one get one free. One shopper even told us she got items that weren’t on their list just because of those good deals.

So if you’re last-minute shopping, here’s some advice from a fellow shopper.

“Just shop around. Shop the deals. Go to all the different stores that may or may not have the same things. You may save $5 here or $10 there. Look online for coupons. All of those things come in handy,” said Shea Ludwig.

Now, if you prefer to avoid the store by shopping online, be aware of shipping deadlines.

If you are ground shipping for USPS and FedEx it’s too late to make it in time for the holiday. Although both carriers have express and priority shipping which is faster.

The one day to keep track of as you mark the days off until Christmas is this Thursday, December 22nd. FedEx says that is the last day to ship if you want it under the tree in time.

