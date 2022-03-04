Several Tulsa residents reminded of city's recycling rules

TULSA, Okla. — Some Tulsa residents wondered Friday morning why their recyclables at the curb didn't get picked up by the city.

The City of Tulsa resumed its recycling services Jan. 31 after a fire at the recycling facility shut it down for several months.

A yellow notice could be found hanging from several residents' recycling bins on Friday.

Liz Zotta went to bring her bins in and noticed she'd received a notice with her unemptied recycling bin.

The notice said she had included items in her bin that aren't recyclable, referring her to the city's website listing the acceptable items.

“This shrink wrap, saran wrap around the mushroom plastic container…so I think the blue container is recyclable, this is not," Zotta says.

"And that was sitting at the top there…styrofoam, from like chicken or the meats products are no go, yeah now that I see there’s no recyclable symbol on there.”

The city says since they’ve resumed recycling, people have been putting plastic bags in the carts and other items.

