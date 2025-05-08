'Serious jeopardy': Tulsa Housing Authority warns of Trump's proposed 40% cut

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Housing Authority is sounding the alarm about potential federal funding cutbacks and the effect on housing vouchers.

THA said the current federal budget allocations for 2025 will result in a loss of over 800 housing vouchers in Tulsa.

Vouchers will be lost through non-replaced attrition, no one will lose their existing subsidy, THA said.

On top of the current funding issues, THA said President Trump's proposed 2026 budget would decimate housing programs with cuts of over 40%.

Over 10,000 Tulsans rely on rental assistance funded by the federal government.

Tulsa Housing Authority

