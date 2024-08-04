Sequoyah State Park 'Vetstravaganza' connects veterans with important resources

HULBERT, Okla. — Several organizations teamed up to host a "Vetstravaganza" to connect veterans with essential resources.

Steffen Crow is a veteran who works with one of these organizations — Oklahoma Veterans United.

He said that helping veterans feel comfortable to seek help is extremely important.

Crow served in the Marine Corps and toured everywhere, from Japan to North Carolina.

He said that he still struggles with mental health problems after serving, but has a good support system to help him.

"I've got issues related to my service connection that I've just been putting off because it's always 'I'll do it later, I'll do it later,' but someone told me I had to go today and I did."

He says being able to make connections with each other can benefit more people than you expect.

"The benefit of it is you come and get some help for yourself and you don't know that you helped somebody else."

Keith Vinson is a veteran who works with Eagle OPS.

After experiencing issues after serving, Vison decided to work with the organization to help those facing similar problems as he did.

"A veteran has put their life on the line for their country," said Vinson.

He says the veteran community doesn't get as much help as it should.

"As a group, it's remarkably under-served," he said.

"My greatest hope is that every veteran gets the help they deserve."

