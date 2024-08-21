Senator Lankford stresses importance of Kids Online Safety Act

TULSA, OKLA. — The U.S. Senate passed a bill aimed at protecting children from the dangers of social media, gaming sites and other online platforms.

It's called the Kids Online Safety Act and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is a big proponent.

“It’s incredibly important that we actually pay attention to what’s happening online and give parents more ability to be able to control what their kids see and what their kids have access to. Every child that has a phone in their hand or that goes online has access to unlimited amounts of all kinds of information whether it be pornography or bullying or all of those things that are coming at them at all ages," said Lankford.

The Kids Online Safety Act requires companies to take reasonable steps to prevent harm for online platforms minors will likely use.

Companies also have to prevent and limit harm to kids including bullying and violence, the promotion of suicide, eating disorders and sexual exploitation.

