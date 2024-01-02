Senate bill proposed to protect Green Country schools against gun violence

TULSA, Okla. — A bill filed in the Oklahoma Senate is designed to better protect schools against gun violence.

The bill comes comes after the state saw multiple gun-related incidents at school, including athletic events.

Jane Malone is sometimes referred to as the queen of her community.

"It still hurts my heart that it happened to those two families, and then it affects the whole community," Malone said.

Malone has lived in north Tulsa since the sixties, and there's even a recreation center named after her for her relentlessness in speaking her mind on issues she cares about. 2 News found out one of those issues is students is bringing guns to sporting events.

A 17-year-old died, and three others were hurt, in a parking lot shooting during the McLain Homecoming football game in 2022. McLain is about a mile from her home. In 2023, a 16-year-old was murdered at a Choctaw football game.

Malone said going to a school-related event, like a football game, should be about having fun. It's why she said she's a firm believer there needs to be tighter gun laws.

Oklahoma Senator Jessica Garvin is on board with safety. She filed a bill in December to increase the state penalty for carrying an illegal firearm on school property. Senate Bill 1254 changes the already illegal infraction from a misdemeanor to a felony offense, increases the fine to $2,500, and allows state prosecutors to seek up to a year in prison if the individual carrying the weapon is found guilty.

Sen. Garvin said she's drafted the measure with schools, law enforcement, and public safety officials.

In her words, "I'm pro-Second Amendment and have voted continuously to uphold this right for Oklahomans. I'm also in strong favor of protecting the lives of children and others on our school campuses."

Malone said it's an excellent first start, "That's good, but they should get to the root. The kids are getting the guns from someplace."

This bill will be considered when the Legislative Session meets next month.

