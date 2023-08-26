1 dead and several injured after shooting at Choctaw High school football game

CHOCTAW, Okla. — According to Choctaw Police, during the third quarter of the Choctaw High School vs. Del City High School game Friday, gun shots were fired on the visitor’s side of the stadium.

Police say It is believed an argument started between at least two males which lead to the shooting.

One male 16 years old received a gunshot to the groin area; he has passed away from the injuries sustained.

He is not a student of either Choctaw or the Del City school system. His family has been notified but investigators would like to speak with them further before releasing his name, according to police.

One male 42 years of age sustained a gunshot to his chest. He was transported to OU Trauma and was in surgery most of the night. Police say he is now in ICU but stable condition; Investigators will release his name and speak with him when he is able.\

A Del City Officer discharged his firearm at the scene. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigator of the Officer involved shooting.

One young female was shot in her thigh, was treated and released.

Two other females, believed to be students were injured trying to leave the area sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg.

Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Choctaw Police say they have received an email from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids that states the following: "The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is a national nonprofit organization formed following the Uvalde Texas School shooting; announced Saturday morning, that it is offering a financial award for information leading to the apprehension of a suspect who fired shots at a Choctaw High School’s home football game Friday night at Bill Jensen Field."

Governor Stitt released the following statement in response to the violence at a Choctaw High School football game:

"Sarah and I are heartbroken over the news of the senseless violence at Choctaw High School last night. We are praying for everyone involved," said Gov. Stitt. "Let me be clear, violence will not be tolerated in Oklahoma. I am deeply thankful to the Choctaw and Del City officers who responded quickly and saved lives. My office is in contact with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Choctaw law enforcement and we're monitoring the situation."

