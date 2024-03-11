Senate Appropriations Committee approves funding for Arkansas River Levee projects

TULSA, Okla. — Major flooding can wreak havoc on communities. Green Country is no stranger to it.

The Arkansas River flooded in 2019, devastating many homes and businesses, especially in Muskogee and Tulsa Counties. Oklahoma lawmakers are taking steps to prevent this from happening again by replacing old levees.

The flood of 2019 was one of the most unsettling moments of Joe Fleming's life. He lives near 65th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard across the street from where levees are located to contain river water.

Fleming's house could flood if they don't hold up like it almost did in 2019.

"The water got all the way up to the sill on top of that second step," Fleming said. "We got a little water in the bathroom, kitchen, and dining room."

Fleming's neighborhood is far from the only affected people.

Homeowners in the Town and Country neighborhood of Sand Springs remember the summer of 2019 like it was yesterday when flood water poured in. One neighbor told 2 News it was unexpected, and they wouldn't wish it on anybody.

That does not even scratch the surface of what Muskogee County dealt with. Braggs, Webbers Falls, and Fort Gibson were especially hard hit.

No matter where people are along the river, Oklahoma State Senator of Tulsa Cody Rogers says more must be done. He authored Senate Bill 1391 after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved $50 million in funding to repair and improve the Arkansas River levee systems, which protect businesses and residents.

"I've noticed a couple of spots on the top of the levy that are getting kind of worn down," Fleming said.

The bill creates a revolving fund for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and designates the state's portion of the funds to the project, estimated at $191 million.

Federal funding has already been secured for the improvements. The appropriated funds would be available in Fiscal Year 2025.

