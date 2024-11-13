Sen. James Lankford elected Republican Conference Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator James Lankford now holds a leadership position within the Senate.

Members of the Senate Republicans elected him to Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference. The position works with Republican Senators and staff to communicate policy ideas.

It is the fifth highest position in GOP leadership in the Senate.

Congratulations to John Thune. We're looking forward to his great leadership there. Republicans were asked a very simple thing—can you get us back on track? Over 70% of the country right now believes the country is on the wrong track. Our task is going to be very, very simple: to defend our values, to be able to strengthen us as a nation, and to be able to bring prosperity to people that are really struggling right now.



That's a primary issue for us, and all of those things are things that we're going to get onto immediately, because the American people have spoken and said, ‘We do not like the direction that the country is going.’ So let's get us back on a better direction. So, this leadership team, President Trump, J.D. Vance—we are headed in a direction to be able to get the country back on the track that she is looking for.

According The HillLankford is the first Oklahoma Republican to become a member of the Senate GOP leadership team since former Sen. Don Nickles (R-Okla.) served as whip.

