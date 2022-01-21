Semi rollover on IDL causes road closures, traffic delays

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene after a semi rolled over on the Inner Dispersal Loop near downtown Tulsa at I-244 and Highway 412 on Friday morning.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa police are helping to assist in directing traffic.
At this time, it is unclear what caused the rollover crash.
Roads are currently closed on the I-244 southbound entry ramp coming from the I-244 westbound lanes onto Highway 75.
Please avoid the area, if possible.
