Semi catches on fire along I-44

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire crews were on the scene of a semi on fire on I-44 early Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., crews were called to a semi fully engulfed in flames in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near 129th.

2 News arrived on the scene before fire crews. Three trucks were dispatched and able to contain the fire.

At this time, the road remains open.

