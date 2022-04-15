Watch
Semi catches on fire along I-44

Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 07:14:44-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire crews were on the scene of a semi on fire on I-44 early Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., crews were called to a semi fully engulfed in flames in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near 129th.

2 News arrived on the scene before fire crews. Three trucks were dispatched and able to contain the fire.

At this time, the road remains open.

