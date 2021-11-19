SEE: Re-drawn Oklahoma district maps head to Stitt for approval

OKLAHOMA CITY — The redistricting proposal for Oklahoma's elected leaders is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk for approval after the House approved a plan on Friday.

The re-drawn congressional and legislative maps have been the subject of multiple special sessions of state representatives this month.

If passed, some Oklahoma voters will see the people they're voting for in local elections change as the people represented in each district could switch to another.

Current State Senate District Map

Proposed State Senate District Map

Current State House of Representatives District Map

Proposed State House of Representatives District Map

Current U.S. Congressional District Map

Proposed U.S. Congressional District Map

