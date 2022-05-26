Scripps Regional Spelling Bee Champion to Compete in Washington D.C.

TULSA, Okla. — A local student is getting ready to travel to Washington D.C. to represent Oklahoma in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ella Pettyjohn won the Green Country Regional in March.

She just finished her eighth grade year at Monte Cassino School in Tulsa. Pettyjohn is one of two students who will be representing Oklahoma at this year's Bee.

“Oh, I was a bundle of nerves, I did not think I could win whatsoever,” Pettyjohn said.

“Obiter. O-B-I-T-E-R. Obiter,” she said.

“Then, I kept advancing…and it was pretty surprising,” she said.

Pettyjohn said she's ready to represent Green Country.

“I’m really excited for all the opportunities that I’m going to have, and just to go…it’s a really big honor and I’m really excited,” she said.

This Sunday she and her family will leave for Washington D.C. hoping to bring back the National Spelling Bee Title.

“I’m excited to see all the sites and I’m excited to meet all the other spellers from all over the country, that’s going to be really exciting, and I’m interested to meet LeVar Burton because I’m a big fan of Star Trek next generation,” she said.

Pettyjohn said the competition has helped build her confidence.

“I advanced a lot further than I thought I would and it kind of gave me a little more self-confidence about my ability to spell," she said. “I’m not a quitter, I don’t stop. Even if it’s just for fun and I know I’m not going to make it. I didn’t think I was going to make it past Monte, but just to always keep trying…because you’re never going to learn if you don’t try."

Pettyjohn said she will keep trying — until she earns the national title.

“If you never fail, you’re never going to learn….and so always, never be afraid to try,” she said.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next Tuesday with finals on Thursday.

We'll keep you posted on how she does.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --