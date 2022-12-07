School bond issues impacted by inflation

GREEN COUNTRY — Multiple Green Country schools that recently passed school bond issues are feeling the effects of inflation.

Some schools are having trouble getting supplies on time, while others are running out of money.

Wagoner Public Schools' Superintendent Randy Harris says supply chain issues have greatly affected the speed at which their construction projects get completed. For instance, the brand-new Ellington Elementary School project is 18 months behind schedule.

The new elementary school is one of the many ongoing projects included in Wagoner's historically large 2019 bond package. It's also one of the many being impacted by supply chain issues.

“Products have been an issue. We’ve ordered classroom furnishings back in February, and we still don’t have some at those," says Harris.

Frustrating at times for Harris, but the staff at Ellington Elementary is trying to stay positive.

"We told the construction people, all we want for Christmas is this," says Principal Stephanie Fleming.

Fleming and other staff members are working to make the old and cramped original Ellington Elementary from the 50s more inviting.

Wagoner's far from alone.

2 News called Broken Arrow Public Schools and they're also struggling to get metal building supplies, snow plows, plumbing items, and air conditioning units. All are things they ordered months ago.

Catoosa Public Schools passed a bond issue recently in February. Now, they are forced to pass an additional $9 million bond next year to fund new classrooms since construction prices went up.

