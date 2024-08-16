'Scary': Tulsa parents concerned over lack of crossing guards, city hiring

TULSA, Okla. — Parents want a crossing guard just outside Nathan Hale High School near 21st and Memorial, but the city says that comes with a cost.

ACTION which stands for Allied Communities of Tulsa Inspiring Neighborhoods, is working to add crossing guards at schools.

But they’re facing challenges alongside the city.

"ACTION has recently met both district leaders and city leaders to make progress on the effort and they are making contributions. Like they’re promoting crossing guards to be hired but it’s still not enough. They’re just trying to fill the positions they already have," said Fellowship Church Pastor and ACTION member Kara Farrow.

To learn more about the issues, 2 News went to one of the spots parents said was dangerous.

At that intersection near 21st and Memorial, parent Dania Gaona takes her kids to school. Three of her children use the crosswalk every day.

"It's scary. It’s scary cause there’s a little hill here, so you can’t always see the cars coming," said Gaona.

She says the stop light is not enough. That’s why she wants a crossing guard.

"Like our kids, knowing at the school that there’s a crossing guard here and that they need to use this. I also think that they’re going to be scared to get in trouble if they’re not using it so it’s just a deterrent both ways," Gaona said.

School buses only take kids who live a certain distance away from school. Gaona said the majority of students live close for the bus. That forces them to use the crosswalk.

"Over 60% of our students live across the street like in that area," Gaona said.

2 News also spoke with a parent whose school has a crossing guard. Bob Sise said it takes away a lot of stress.

"Without him out there, it’s the difference between somebody just running a red light versus having the wrath of Lance out there, you have it, you know he owns that intersection," Sise said.

2 News reached out to the City of Tulsa, which staffs the crossing guards. They said they struggle to fill the positions year after year.

As of August 15, there are 13 open positions with the city.

City of Tulsa statement:

The City of Tulsa coordinates with its three school district partners – Tulsa Public Schools, Union Public Schools, and Jenks Public Schools - to determine where they place the crossing guards that are assigned to them. Placements are made based on district needs and adequate staffing. As with previous years, we are still in need of crossing guards to fill all of the previously assigned positions. We are currently hiring and invite people to apply for crossing guard positions at www.cityoftulsa.org/jobs [cityoftulsa.org].

When asked about the crosswalk near 21st and Memorial, the city said with a full staff there is a roaming crossing guard that could be placed there.

ACTION Tulsa statement:

ACTION is pleased to see the efforts from the City of Tulsa to fill these vital positions for the safety of our children, and we look forward to continued work with leadership to fund and staff all of the crossing guard needs for students across Tulsa.

