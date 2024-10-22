SCAMMED: A Single Mom's $2,000 Truck Purchase Gone Wrong on Facebook Marketplace

AVANT, Okla — 2 News listened to a mom’s warning to others about buying vehicles online after she bought a truck off of Facebook Marketplace, which is now out for $2,000.

Johnna Brown is a single mom who is self-employed by cleaning houses. She is also very active in her small town of Avant, where she owns a clothing store and food pantry for anyone in need.

But last week her KIA Sorento completely broke down and she was left with no car, causing her to cancel on clients.

“So every day I don’t work is a day I don’t get paid,” Brown said.

Brown went to Facebook Marketplace and found a seller with a truck for $2,200 but offered Brown $2,000.

“Got all the money together that we could, I found this old truck said it ran well, the mileage was low, should’ve known then,” Brown said.

She and her mechanic were planning on going to Muskogee to pick up the vehicle together, but the seller told her due to time constraints their time wouldn’t work. So Johnna went with a friend and her daughter to pick it up.

When she met the seller, he introduced himself and it wasn’t the same name as the man on Facebook but Brown said he was a friend just helping out.

“My mechanic told me everything to do check the fluids, take pictures, sent him pictures, everything seemed fine,”

Once the payment was made and Brown had the title and keys, she began driving back to Avant. That’s when things took a turn.

Brown said the truck began to break down and could barely go. She called the seller, and he told her his dad would buy it back for $2,000 but she continued home.

After a long drive trying to get the car to go, she finally made it back and took it straight to her mechanic. That’s when she said the truth was revealed.

“He raised the hood, like everything had additives put in it, all the fluids. The oil was foamy, milky looking, and the odometer had been pushed back,” Brown said.

The truck was ruined. Brown called the seller back, asking if his dad still wanted the truck. That’s when she said the seller became irate.

“That’s when he told me I’m not about to sell my dad a piece of (explicit) and then he started texting me we’re crazy and there’s no way we’re getting our money back,” Brown said.

Brown also realized the VIN number on the door of the truck matched the title but when she looked it up on Kelly Blue Book the truck’s VIN number did not match the vehicle on the website.

She immediately called the police and found the tag was out of Nowata and police told her the only thing she could do was sell the truck for parts.

Police both in Muskogee and Nowata told her there was nothing they could do because it was a civil matter through the Cherokee Nation because the tag and title are Cherokee.

“They told me, basically there’s not anything we can do, you can take him to tribal court, it’ll be a lengthy process and very costly, probably for you because he’s not going to pay for it,” Brown said.

Brown told 2 News she felt embarrassed and humiliated that she fell for a scam like this. Now she wants to warn others not to fall for the same thing.

“He (the seller) told me ‘I would rather work with women, they’re easier to deal with. They’re easier prey,” Brown said.

2 News asked Johnna how she and her daughter have been doing since this all happened.

“I’ve missed five jobs so we’re just trying to recoup emotionally, physically, financially,” Brown said.

She said they don’t have a plan right now, but many have been helping. An old client is letting her drive their car and a GoFundMe page has been made to raise money to get Brown’s car fixed.

“It’s hard for me to take help because I help, I’m the helper, not the helpee so I told her I won’t rob you of a blessing,” Brown said.

If you would like to donate to help Brown click here.

