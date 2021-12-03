Sarah Stitt meets with First Lady Biden for Hope Rising project

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt met with U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Friday afternoon to talk about Stitt's Hope Rising initiative.

Stitt met with Biden as she arrived in Tulsa for a scheduled trip to Cherokee Nation Immersion School.

Stitt co-founded Hope Rising alongside OU-Tulsa professor and the founding director of the Hope Research Center, Dr. Chan Hellman.

The initiative aims to bring "the science of hope" to Oklahoma communities to provide resources for physical and mental health, education and businesses.

"We don't want Oklahomans just to survive, we want them to thrive," Stitt says.

The two first ladies met on Biden's plane for several minutes before coming down to be greeted by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday afternoon.

Stitt met with former First Lady Melania Trump during one of her visits in the previous administration.

"At no point in my life I thought a little girl that grew up here in Tulsa would ever have that opportunity so it's actually very moving," Stitt says.

"I was thinking when I was driving here, I can't imagine that I would have ever met two sitting presidents, two first ladies — it's an honor."

