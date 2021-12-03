LIVE BLOG: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Oklahoma Friday

TULSA, Okla. — 2:45 p.m.

Biden and Haaland departed TIA to head to Tahlequah.

2:38 p.m.

Dr. Biden and First Lady Stitt exit the plane and met with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

2:17 p.m.

Oklahoma's First Lady Sarah Stitt visits with Dr. Biden aboard Air Force Two.

2:07 p.m.

First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Tulsa International Airport.

Biden and Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland are arriving at the Tulsa International Airport and then traveling to Tahelquah where they will visit a Cherokee immersion school and talk about the importance of preserving native languages.

