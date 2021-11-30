First Lady Jill Biden coming to Tahlequah to visit Cherokee Nation school

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — First Lady Jill Biden is stopping in Oklahoma as a part of an upcoming trip, the White House announced Tuesday.

Biden will stop in Tahlequah on Friday along with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to visit the Cherokee Immersion School and support the importance of native language preservation.

The First Lady's visit to Oklahoma is the second of two stops on Friday, the first happening in Philadelphia earlier in the day.

Biden will visit a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in an effort to encourage vaccinations for kids and booster shots for families.

