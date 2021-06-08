Sapulpa Public Schools partners with local pharmacy for voluntary COVID vaccine clinic for students

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Public Schools is partnering with Med World Pharmacy to host a voluntary vaccination clinic for students aged 12 or older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Participation in the clinic is voluntary and was created as a convenience for parents.

The clinic will be held on Friday, June 11 between 3 and 7 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Christian Church in Sapulpa. A parent or guardian must accompany children between the ages of 12 and 17 for their scheduled appointment.

This is the second collaboration between Sapulpa Public Schools and Med World Pharmacy.

