Sapulpa police responding to a fatal crash on Hwy 66, lane closures

TULSA, Okla — The Sapulpa Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near 6500 New Sapulpa Road.
SPD said the northbound lanes are closed off due to the crash. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
2 News crews are working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube