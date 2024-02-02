Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sapulpa police responding to a fatal crash on Hwy 66, lane closures

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 7:22 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 20:22:31-05

TULSA, Okla — The Sapulpa Police Department are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near 6500 New Sapulpa Road.

SPD said the northbound lanes are closed off due to the crash. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7