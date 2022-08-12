Sand Springs police wrangle donkey on Highway 412

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police officers wrangled a donkey that ran loose along Highway 412 on Friday morning.
The Sand Springs Police Department posted photos of the donkey on Facebook in an effort to find its owner.
Officers held onto the donkey until animal control could arrive and take it into custody.
Anyone who knows who this donkey belongs to is asked to call 918-245-8777.
