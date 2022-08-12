Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sand Springs police wrangle donkey on Highway 412

298914717_369233862049061_836745699153392098_n.jpg
Sand Springs Police Department
Sand Springs police officers rounding up a donkey loose along Highway 412 on Friday morning. Aug. 12, 2022.
298914717_369233862049061_836745699153392098_n.jpg
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 11:13:32-04

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police officers wrangled a donkey that ran loose along Highway 412 on Friday morning.

The Sand Springs Police Department posted photos of the donkey on Facebook in an effort to find its owner.

298498036_369234182049029_8277378693689042964_n.jpg
Sand Springs police officers rounding up a donkey loose along Highway 412 on Friday morning. Aug. 12, 2022.

Officers held onto the donkey until animal control could arrive and take it into custody.

Anyone who knows who this donkey belongs to is asked to call 918-245-8777.

299015234_369233972049050_8192852418578059903_n.jpg
Sand Springs police officers rounding up a donkey loose along Highway 412 on Friday morning. Aug. 12, 2022.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7