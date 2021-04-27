Sand Springs City Council votes to life mask mandate

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs City Council voted to lift its mask mandate Monday night.

City council members said the mandate is set to expire this week.

The council unanimously passed the mask mandate in November. It required people in Sand Springs wear a face covering in spaces being used for entertainment, business, education, recreational use and athletics.

Meanwhile, Tulsa’s mask mandate will expire April 30 if COVID-19 trends continue to improve.

In a post on Facebook page, Mayor G.T. Bynum said after meeting with the Tulsa Health Department and the Mayor-Council COVID-19 Working Group, he supports their recommendation to let the mask mandate expire as scheduled.

This means the mandate for masks in public places, the spacing requirement in restaurants, and the requirement of safety plans for events over 150 people will expire. It does not mean private businesses and property owners cannot make their own mask requirements.

